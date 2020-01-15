FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.88 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $215.88 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

