Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $257.81 and a 12 month high of $328.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

