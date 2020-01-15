Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,076,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 1,048,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,610. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.