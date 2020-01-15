Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.46. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 2,122 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 22,856 shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $248,901.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Conn sold 14,507 shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $154,209.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,910.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,645 shares of company stock worth $416,841 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

