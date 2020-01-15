Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.32. Gamehost shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 14,843 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $202.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

