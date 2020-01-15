Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 63750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

