GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.56. 1,479,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,400. GDS has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,022 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 398.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 789,363 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 610,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $13,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

