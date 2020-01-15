Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNCA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.32. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit