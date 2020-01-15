Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Update

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNCA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.32. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

