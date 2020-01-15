Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,442 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 2.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after purchasing an additional 321,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 122.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. 29,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $124.07 and a twelve month high of $205.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.