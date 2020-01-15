Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $182.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.