Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $33,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $276.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,217. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

