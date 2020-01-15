Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 465 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

