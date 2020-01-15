Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 918,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.20. The company had a trading volume of 969,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,246.11. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,441.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

