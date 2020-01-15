Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

