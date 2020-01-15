Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.32

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.32 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 368037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

