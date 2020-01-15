Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.95. 47,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,530. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

