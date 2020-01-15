Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

TSE:GWR opened at C$16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.95. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $363.76 million and a P/E ratio of 160.78.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

