Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11,000.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,569 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 30,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,822. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

