Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

