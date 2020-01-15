GoldBlocks Price Up 22.3% This Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $39,781.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.