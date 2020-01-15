Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

