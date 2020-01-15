Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €24.22 ($28.16) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.61.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

