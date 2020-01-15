Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.68.

SHAK traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 5,969,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

