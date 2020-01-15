Gradient Investments LLC Buys 114,051 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,842.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,051 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

