Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

SPDW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

