Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. 71,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $120.53 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

