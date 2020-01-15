Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$24.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

