Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.48

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.48 and last traded at C$69.06, with a volume of 63538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.08.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.