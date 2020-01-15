Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 7,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 43.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 57.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.