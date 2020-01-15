GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 603919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $6,875,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

