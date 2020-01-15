GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 191,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of GTYH stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 1,039,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.