Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $110.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $79.97 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 25,481 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,777.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,658 shares of company stock worth $16,355,976. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 160.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

