Guardian Investment Management Grows Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.88. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

