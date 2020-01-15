Guardian Investment Management Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.