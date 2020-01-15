Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GHSI stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821,205. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit