Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post sales of $851.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.94 million to $852.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $837.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guess? by 30.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Guess? by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.45. 746,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

