Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 1,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,700. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.