Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 83,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

