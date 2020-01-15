Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $84.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

