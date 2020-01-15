GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GWPH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. 913,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,363. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $45,611,850. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

