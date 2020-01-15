HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 750,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,102. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.62.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HONE. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

