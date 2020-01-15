HashCoin (HSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $816,471.00 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.66 or 0.05986870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119781 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

