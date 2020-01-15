HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.26

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as high as $34.96. HCP shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2,644,016 shares.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

