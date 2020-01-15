HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.26

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as high as $34.96. HCP shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2,644,016 shares.
HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
HCP Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
