Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 680 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 2,402,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,454. The firm has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

