Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 3,140 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,399 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,266,000 after buying an additional 75,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.98. 930,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,100. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

