Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $279.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

