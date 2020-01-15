Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fortive by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 1,192,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,330. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.