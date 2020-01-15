Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,088. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.