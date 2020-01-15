Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 401 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 723,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,880. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

