Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $819.87.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $859.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.12 and a 12 month high of $877.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $833.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.